Victims remember at 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial in Grapevine

- Flight crew members who died on Sept. 11, 2001 are being remembered Tuesday morning at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial in Grapevine.

American Airlines pilots, flight attendances, local first responders, loved ones and even a few scouts held up a large American flag as part of the ceremony to honor the victims.

“We are here today to honor them and all of the other men and women who got up that day, began doing whatever it was they had planned to do and never made it back home,” said First Officer Timothy Hamel with the Allied Pilots Association.

The flag that was used in the ceremony has been flown at 29 state capitals over the past two years. The goal is to display it in all 50 states over a span of five years. It will head to Austin next.

Other 9/11 ceremonies are happening throughout the day as Americans mark the 17th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Thousands of victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers are gathered at the Sept. 11 Memorial in New York. The names of the dead are being read aloud and there will be moments of silence at the time two planes hit each tower of the World Trade Center.

Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony remembering those who died when a third plane hit the Pentagon. And, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be at the new memorial tower near Shanksville, Penn., where a fourth plane crash.