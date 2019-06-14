< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY -->
<article>
<section id="story412692308" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412692308" data-article-version="1.0">Vandals slash Cub Scout canopies, camp equipment</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-412692308" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vandals slash Cub Scout canopies, camp equipment&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/vandals-slash-cub-scout-canopies-camp-equipment" data-title="Vandals slash Cub Scout canopies, camp equipment" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/vandals-slash-cub-scout-canopies-camp-equipment" addthis:title="Vandals slash Cub Scout canopies, camp equipment">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <div class="wrapper-photo">
<aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full">
<h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412692308-0">5 PHOTOS</a>
</h4>
<figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412692308-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62437758_10219710420376967_4401079728677584896_n_1560530381664_7398471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover">
<a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412692308-0">
<img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="">
</a>
</figure>
<figcaption>
📷: Jennifer Wheelbarger Stone
</figcaption> style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62437758_10219710420376967_4401079728677584896_n_1560530381664_7398471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412692308-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="62437758_10219710420376967_4401079728677584896_n_1560530381664.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62591936_10219710421496995_1715843888633085952_n_1560530378708_7398469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412692308-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="62591936_10219710421496995_1715843888633085952_n_1560530378708.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62605649_10219710421096985_4336414116953456640_n_1560530379057_7398470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412692308-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="62605649_10219710421096985_4336414116953456640_n_1560530379057.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/64095063_10219710609141686_2891280981900132352_n_1560530375883_7398468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412692308-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="64095063_10219710609141686_2891280981900132352_n_1560530375883.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/64350502_10219710608701675_632409148079734784_n_1560530375681_7398467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412692308-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="64350502_10219710608701675_632409148079734784_n_1560530375681.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412692308-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62437758_10219710420376967_4401079728677584896_n_1560530381664_7398471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="📷: Jennifer Wheelbarger Stone" title="62437758_10219710420376967_4401079728677584896_n_1560530381664.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>📷: Jennifer <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Wheelbarger" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Wheelbarger</span> Stone</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62591936_10219710421496995_1715843888633085952_n_1560530378708_7398469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="📷: Jennifer Wheelbarger Stone" title="62591936_10219710421496995_1715843888633085952_n_1560530378708.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>📷: Jennifer <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Wheelbarger" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Wheelbarger</span> Stone</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62605649_10219710421096985_4336414116953456640_n_1560530379057_7398470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="📷: Jennifer Wheelbarger Stone" title="62605649_10219710421096985_4336414116953456640_n_1560530379057.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>📷: Jennifer <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Wheelbarger" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Wheelbarger</span> Stone</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/64095063_10219710609141686_2891280981900132352_n_1560530375883_7398468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="📷: Jennifer Wheelbarger Stone" title="64095063_10219710609141686_2891280981900132352_n_1560530375883.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>📷: Jennifer <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Wheelbarger" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Wheelbarger</span> Stone</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/64350502_10219710608701675_632409148079734784_n_1560530375681_7398467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="📷: Jennifer Wheelbarger Stone" title="64350502_10219710608701675_632409148079734784_n_1560530375681.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/vandals-slash-cub-scout-canopies-camp-equipment">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:35AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:41AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>KENNEDALE, Texas</strong> - More than 100 Cub Scouts who showed up for their final day of camp Friday were disappointed to learn that their site was vandalized overnight.</p><p>Kennedale police confirmed vandals slashed tires, a big tent, several canopies and even tore down the gun range and activity stations that were set up at Sonora Park for the Tejas Longhorn Council Cub Scout Day Camp.</p><p>The damage happened sometime after dark and was reported around 2 a.m. Friday, police said.</p><p>Scout parent Jennifer Wheelbarger Stone shared pictures of the damage. She also shared photos of the young boys and girls doing their best to overcome the obstacle and still have a fun final day of camp.</p><p>"Although we got off to a rough start this morning, we still raised the Stars and Stripes. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62437758_10219710420376967_4401079728677584896_n_1560530381664_7398471_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62437758_10219710420376967_4401079728677584896_n_1560530381664_7398471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62437758_10219710420376967_4401079728677584896_n_1560530381664_7398471_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/62437758_10219710420376967_4401079728677584896_n_1560530381664_7398471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#xd83d;&#xdcf7;&#x3a;&#x20;Jennifer&#x20;Wheelbarger&#x20;Stone" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vandals slash Cub Scout canopies, camp equipment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/family-owned-whataburger-sells-majority-stake-to-chicago-based-bank" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/16/whataburger_1442403528474_211284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/16/whataburger_1442403528474_211284_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/16/whataburger_1442403528474_211284_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/16/whataburger_1442403528474_211284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/16/whataburger_1442403528474_211284_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family-owned Whataburger sells majority stake to Chicago-based bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/turkish-chicken-with-lemon-couscous" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Turkish_Chicken_0_7397995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Turkish_Chicken_0_7397995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Turkish_Chicken_0_7397995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Turkish_Chicken_0_7397995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Turkish_Chicken_0_7397995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Turkish Chicken with Lemon Couscous</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/new-cirque-du-soleil-show-features-acrobats-on-ice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU1-2244.MXF_11.04.04.05_1560527647462_7398350_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU1-2244.MXF_11.04.04.05_1560527647462_7398350_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU1-2244.MXF_11.04.04.05_1560527647462_7398350_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU1-2244.MXF_11.04.04.05_1560527647462_7398350_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU1-2244.MXF_11.04.04.05_1560527647462_7398350_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New Cirque du Soleil show features acrobats on ice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/author-offers-lesson-on-character-and-kindness" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Author_offers_lessons_on_character_and_k_0_7397983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Author_offers_lessons_on_character_and_k_0_7397983_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Author_offers_lessons_on_character_and_k_0_7397983_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Author_offers_lessons_on_character_and_k_0_7397983_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Author_offers_lessons_on_character_and_k_0_7397983_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Author offers lesson on character and kindness</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 