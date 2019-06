- More than 100 Cub Scouts who showed up for their final day of camp Friday were disappointed to learn that their site was vandalized overnight.

Kennedale police confirmed vandals slashed tires, a big tent, several canopies and even tore down the gun range and activity stations that were set up at Sonora Park for the Tejas Longhorn Council Cub Scout Day Camp.

The damage happened sometime after dark and was reported around 2 a.m. Friday, police said.

Scout parent Jennifer Wheelbarger Stone shared pictures of the damage. She also shared photos of the young boys and girls doing their best to overcome the obstacle and still have a fun final day of camp.

"Although we got off to a rough start this morning, we still raised the Stars and Stripes. You will not destroy the spirit and pride of our Cub Scouts and future leaders," she shared on her Facebook page.

Kennedale police said they are investigating the incident.