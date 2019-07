- One person was killed in a rollover crash in South Dallas overnight.

A van flipped in the westbound lanes of the LBJ Freeway just east of Hampton Road around 12:45 a.m.

Dallas Sheriff's deputies said the van left the road and drove into the center median before it overturned. The driver, 47-year-old Daniel Hernandez, was ejected and died at the scene.

No one else was inside and no one else was hurt.

Investigators don't know what caused the driver to lose control.