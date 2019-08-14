< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424194591" data-article-version="1.0">University Park: Café's controversial murals can stay for now</h1> </header> University Park: Café's controversial murals can stay for now controversial murals can stay for now"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424194591.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424194591");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424194591-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424194591-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/456%20530%20HEAD2_UP%20RESTAURANT%20MURAL_00.00.11.07_1565819803166.png_7592878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424194591-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/456%20530%20HEAD2_UP%20RESTAURANT%20MURAL_00.00.11.07_1565819803166.png_7592878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424194591-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="456 530 HEAD2_UP RESTAURANT MURAL_00.00.11.07_1565819803166.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/KDFWU06_3244_MXF_12.04.24.25_1565819802976_7592877_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424194591-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KDFWU06_3244_MXF_12.04.24.25_1565819802976.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424194591-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/14/456%20530%20HEAD2_UP%20RESTAURANT%20MURAL_00.00.11.07_1565819803166.png_7592878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="456 530 HEAD2_UP RESTAURANT MURAL_00.00.11.07_1565819803166.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/university-park-cafes-controversial-murals-can-stay-for-now">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 03:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>University Park officials say café murals must go</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas</strong> - A family-owned café in University Park will be allowed to keep the playful murals painted outside its building with the city reviews its policy.</p><p>Earlier this week, <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dont-be-a-basic-batch-university-park-officials-say-cafe-murals-must-go">owners of the newly-opened Biscuit Bar were told their murals must go</a>. One in particular features a set of wings with the phrase, "Don't be a basic patch."</p><p>The owners said they paid an Austin artist $6,000 to paint the mural and an adjacent one facing inside their covered patio that says, "Don't worry. Be tappy."</p><p>"We are kind of making fun of ourselves a little bit about the fact that we jumped on the wing bandwagon," explained Biscuit Bar co-owner Janie Burkett.</p><p>But the city of University Park said the murals violated the city's sign ordinance because both could be seen from Hillcrest Avenue.</p><p>Backlash from the public may have convinced city officials to reconsider.</p><p>"When the city's current sign ordinance was adopted, the concept of a mural as a photo opportunity was not envisioned. The city has decided to review sign ordinance guidelines related to murals and art work. While this review takes place, the Biscuit Bar will not have to cover their two murals from public view," the city of University Park said in a statement.</p><p>"Because of YOUR support, the city of University Park has graciously allowed us to keep our beautiful murals on the exterior of our building across from SMU! WE CANNOT SAY THANK YOU ENOUGH TO ALL OF YOUR!" the café's owners said on social media.</p><p>The Biscuit Bar did agree to remove its Instagram and hashtag advertising from the Basic Batch mural while working with city officials.</p><p>"We want to give a major shout out to the city of University Park for seeing the value in allowing artistic expression and supporting local artisans. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/hearing-set-for-monday-in-amber-guyger-murder-case" title="Hearing set for Monday in Amber Guyger murder case" data-articleId="424458179" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Hearing_set_for_Monday_in_Amber_Guyger_m_0_7601263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Hearing_set_for_Monday_in_Amber_Guyger_m_0_7601263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Hearing_set_for_Monday_in_Amber_Guyger_m_0_7601263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Hearing_set_for_Monday_in_Amber_Guyger_m_0_7601263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Hearing_set_for_Monday_in_Amber_Guyger_m_0_7601263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 4's Steven Dial reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hearing set for Monday in Amber Guyger murder case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 07:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 10:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is expected to be in court Monday for another hearing ahead of her trial.</p><p>Guyger is facing murder charges for the 2018 death of Botham Jean.</p><p>She is accused of going into Jean’s apartment, thinking it was her own, and shooting him, mistaking him for an intruder.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-killed-3-others-injured-in-early-morning-crash-in-fort-worth" title="2 killed, 3 others injured in early morning crash in Fort Worth" data-articleId="424456016" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 killed, 3 others injured in early morning crash in Fort Worth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 06:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fort Worth police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people and hospitalized three others early Sunday morning.</p><p>Authorities say the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m., at S. Riverside Dr. and Glen Eden Dr.</p><p>Responding officers were told that there were possible fatalities at the scene, and after arriving, they found two people who were dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-fort-worth-students-among-those-returning-to-school-monday" title="Dallas, Fort Worth students among those returning to school Monday" data-articleId="424449050" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/03/13/P%20DEKALB%20NAKED%20MAN%20ARRESTED%2011P_00.00.25.18_1489464242598_2878367_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/03/13/P%20DEKALB%20NAKED%20MAN%20ARRESTED%2011P_00.00.25.18_1489464242598_2878367_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/03/13/P%20DEKALB%20NAKED%20MAN%20ARRESTED%2011P_00.00.25.18_1489464242598_2878367_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/03/13/P%20DEKALB%20NAKED%20MAN%20ARRESTED%2011P_00.00.25.18_1489464242598_2878367_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/03/13/P%20DEKALB%20NAKED%20MAN%20ARRESTED%2011P_00.00.25.18_1489464242598_2878367_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas, Fort Worth students among those returning to school Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 05:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 07:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD students are among the dozens of districts heading back to school on Monday, August 19.</p><p>The Dallas Independent School District will welcome its more than 155,000 students to the new school year, while more than 86,000 students in Fort Worth are going to class.</p><p>Students in districts like Arlington, DeSoto, Grand Prairie, Irving, Mesquite, and Rockwall are also returning to class.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hearing-set-for-monday-in-amber-guyger-murder-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Botham Jean Amber Guyger side by side_1563573911538.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hearing set for Monday in Amber Guyger murder case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-hangs-on-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7601219_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Heat_Hangs_On__0_20190818232049"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heat Hangs On!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/armed-suspect-fatally-shot-by-dps-troopers-in-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/18/6H_DPS_DEADLY%20TROOPER%20SHOOTING%20_00.00.17.19_1566149217468.png_7600932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="6H_DPS_DEADLY TROOPER SHOOTING _00.00.17.19_1566149217468.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Armed suspect fatally shot by DPS troopers in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/still-hot-still-humid-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Still_Hot__Still_Humid__0_7600597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still_Hot__Still_Humid__0_20190818130827"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Still Hot, Still Humid!</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" 