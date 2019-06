Non-profits are feeding children across the Dallas-Fort Worth area this summer while they're out of school.

The United Way's Summer Meals program has officially kicked off.

Volunteers with United Way and several other local and national organizations handed out food to kids at Jubilee Park and Community Center. They also organized water-themed games, arts and crafts and live music for the families.

Non-profit workers also told families about summer food sites across the region that will help kids get healthy meals when their school lunch programs are gone for the summer.

"When school shuts down, some of them may not know where their next meal is coming from, said Susan Hoff with United Way of Dallas. “We want to make sure every kids knows about this program and how they can access good meals in the summertime. No child should be hungry in this city.”

Families can take advantage of more than 100 food outreach sites through the region that are open five days a week. For a list of locations, click here.