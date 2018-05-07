Violent mugging of woman, 63, caught on camera

- A 63-year-old woman was brutally assaulted by two men for her purse inside a building in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance camera video shows the woman fighting off a man as he places his hand over her mouth. He then throws her to the floor before using a knife to cut off her purse. The other attacker rips a bag out of her hands.

The violent robbery occurred inside 1025 Leggett Ave. in the Woodstock section of the borough on April 29.

The men made off with $200 in cash and a debit card, said police.

They were last seen heading north on Southern Boulevard.

The NYPD is searching for the robbers. Both are described as black and in their 40s. The first assailant was wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a light blue jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and black sneakers.

The other man was wearing a dark colored cap, a beige jacket, dark colored jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential, according to the NYPD.