VIDEO: Man in handcuffs dives off of second floor of courthouse

- A man in a court for a hearing decided to make an escape but things didn't end well for him.

35-year-old Christoper Clay Rudd was in a Spanish Fork, Utah courthouse with his hands cuffed. He suddenly got up, started to walk quickly, and then sprinted out of the courtroom with a court worker chasing him.

Just outside of the courtroom he flipped over a railing on the second floor and landed on the floor below. Incredibly, an officer below saw things unfold and tried to catch Rudd's fall but was a split second too late.

There is no word on Rudd's condition. He had been arrested for theft, weapon possession and drug charges.

Spanish Fork is about 50 miles south of Salt Lake City.