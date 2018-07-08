Veteran Navy Seal discusses rescue operation in Thailand

Four boys have survived a dangerous dive out of a cave in Thailand where they have been stuck for the past two weeks. Now eight boys and their soccer coach are waiting their turn to make the narrow and complicated way out.

The recently-rescued boys and expert divers used all the oxygen tanks along the route, so the tanks need to be refilled and replaced before anyone else can come out, and that will take some time.

Veteran Navy Seal Cody Bandars, has been watching the drama unfold. He stopped by FOX 4 to discuss the difficulty of the rescue and some of the biggest concerns surrounding it.