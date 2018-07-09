US Postal carrier found dead in truck during sweltering heatwave

- The US Postal Service is talking about the hot weather and its policies for postal workers after a long-time postal carrier was found dead in her truck during the extreme heat in Woodland Hills Friday.



It didn't matter if it was one of the hottest days of the year.



Peggy Frank, a 28-year veteran with the U.S. Postal Service, was showing up to work.

"She loved what she did because she loved the people...I don't think they realize what kind of job that it is....it is NOT an easy job," said Frank's sister, Lynn.



Neighbors like Robert Tipton say it's especially tough in extreme heat.



"It was almost 120 degrees outside - when I came out it was just a wall of heat just hitting you," said Tipton.



Tipton worries that it was the heat that took the 63-year-old's life.



"It's one of the hottest days I've ever experienced out here in the valley," said Tipton.



The Postal Service says she was found dead in her truck in Woodland Hills around 3 Friday afternoon.

While the coroner will determine the exact cause of death, 63-year-old Peggy Frank was reported to have had previous health issues.

But, Frank's family feels certain she was the victim of heat exhaustion.



"She was a good person she wanted to do it right and she wanted to do a good job," said Calkins.

A job many other delivery drivers understand.

Einer Meza says he delivered hundreds of packages in this area Friday.



"It feels like you're in an oven. Cooking yourself. It is what it is. You gotta do it," said Einer Meza.



Frank's sister is now calling on the Postal Service to make changes so this doesn't happen to anyone else's family member.



"I want them to realize what it's like and they need to do something," said Calkins.



Lynn's son says his mom suffered a heat stroke last May.

She had also been on medical leave recently for a broken ankle.

This was her first day back on the job.



Temperatures went up to about 117 degrees in the Woodland Hills area on Friday, but at this point it isn't known if heat was a factor in Frank's death

A US Postal Service spokeswoman told the LA Daily News, 'safety is our top priority for all our employees.The Postal Service strives to ensure that they have the tools and training to do so safely.'