Two arrested after allegedly delivering drugs via drone

- Police in Riverside have arrested two people who allegedly ran a drug operation via drone.

Police say they received information regarding two suspects using a drone to sell narcotics from a home in Riverside.

Police investigated the area in the Orangecrest neighborhood and saw a drone leave the back yard of a home there.

Authorities say the drone flew to a parking lot nearby and deposited a small package of narcotics.

Police received a search warrant last week and say they found used and uncapped hypodermic syringes along with powders believed to contain fentanyl. Detectives also located methamphetamine and suspected LSD laced candies, as well as the drone allegedly used for the delivery of the illegal narcotics.

Authorities learned a 9-year-old girl was living at the home. She had reportedly been living with her father and she was later released to her mother.

Police arrested Ashley Carroll and Benjamin Baldassarre who face drug charges and possible child endangerment charges.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube.