A watery Tropical Storm Barry takes aim at Louisiana d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417729051");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417729051-417729016"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417729051-417729016" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/12/0712barry_1562931532295_7517618_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/u-s-world/tropical-storm-barry-s-outer-bands-begin-hitting-louisiana">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417729051" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Building toward hurricane strength, Tropical Storm Barry began hitting Louisiana with wind and rain Friday as it closed in for what could be a long, slow -- and epic -- drenching that could trigger flooding in and around New Orleans.</p><p>With the storm expected to blow ashore by early Saturday as the first hurricane of the season, National Guard troops and rescue crews were posted around the state with boats, high-water vehicles and helicopters. Drinking water was lined up. Utility repair crews with bucket trucks moved into position in the region. And homeowners sandbagged their property or packed up and left.</p><p>"This is happening. ... Your preparedness window is shrinking," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham warned. He added: "It's powerful. It's strengthening. And water is going to be a big issue."</p><p>Forecasters said Barry could unload 10 to 20 inches of rain through Sunday across a swath of Louisiana that includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge as well as southwestern Mississippi, with pockets in Louisiana getting 25 inches. Some low-lying roads near the coast were already covered with water Friday morning as the tide rose and the storm pushed water in from the Gulf of Mexico.</p><p>Barry was expected to roll in as a weak hurricane, just barely over the 74 mph (119 kph) windspeed threshold. But Graham said the real danger is from the rain.</p><p>Barry's downpours could prove to be a severe test of the improvements made to New Orleans' flood defenses since the city was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Mississippi River is already running abnormally high because of heavy spring rains and snowmelt upstream, and the ground around New Orleans is soggy because of an 8-inch torrent of rain earlier this week.</p><p>The Mississippi is expected to crest Saturday at about 19 feet (5.8 meters) in New Orleans, where the levees protecting the city range from about 20 to 25 feet (6 to 7.5 meters) in height. That could leave only a small margin of safety in some places, particularly if the storm were to change direction or intensity.</p><p>New Orleans could get its worst drenching in decades, possibly eclipsing the city's wettest day on record -- 12.24 inches (32 centimeters)-- on May 8, 1995, forecasters said. The storm could also shatter Baton Rouge's one-day record rainfall of 11.99 inches (30 centimeters) from April 14, 1967.</p><p>President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency for Louisiana, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate relief efforts.</p><p>Late Friday morning, Barry was about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi, and its winds had jumped to 65 mph (100 kph). Tracking forecasts showed the storm continuing on toward Chicago, swelling the Mississippi River basin with water that must eventually flow south again.</p><p>Scientists say global warming is responsible for more intense and more frequent storms and floods, but without extensive study they cannot directly link a single weather event to the changing climate.</p><p>With lightning flashing in the distance and some streets already covered with water from heavy rains, shoppers at an Albertsons grocery store in Baton Rouge stripped shelves bare of bread. Half the bottled water was gone.</p><p>Kaci Douglas and her 15-year-old son, Juan Causey, were among dozens filling sandbags at a fire station in Baton Rouge. She planned to put the bags around the door of her townhouse. "I told my son it's better to be safe than sorry," she said.</p><p>In New Orleans, Adam Slocum and his wife got ice, water and extra food, filled their generator with gas and parked their cars on higher ground at a nearby grocery store. Still, he said he wasn't too concerned about his house, situated near the Mississippi.</p><p>"We're anticipating more water than wind," he said. "My house is raised, and being this close to the river we typically don't have too many problems."</p><p>New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that Barry could dump water faster than the city's drainage pumps can move it. However, the city did not order any evacuations because Barry was so close and was not expected to grow into a major hurricane.</p><p>Hurricane Katrina caused catastrophic flooding in New Orleans 14 years ago and was blamed altogether for more than 1,800 deaths in Louisiana and other states, by some estimates.</p><p>In its aftermath, the Army Corps of Engineers began a multibillion-dollar hurricane-protection system that isn't complete. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>United States Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta stepping down, Trump says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said Friday he is resigning following renewed scrutiny of his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Esptein , who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.</p><p>President Donald Trump, with Acosta at his side, made the announcement as he left the White House for a trip to Wisconsin and Ohio. The president said Acosta had been a "great" labor secretary.</p><p>"I hate to see this happen," Trump said. He said he did not ask Acosta to leave the Cabinet.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/deputy-saves-choking-newborn-s-life-in-dramatic-video" title="Deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after stopping speeding vehicle" data-articleId="417782831" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Deputy_saves_choking_newborn_s_life_in_d_0_7517707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Deputy_saves_choking_newborn_s_life_in_d_0_7517707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Deputy_saves_choking_newborn_s_life_in_d_0_7517707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Deputy_saves_choking_newborn_s_life_in_d_0_7517707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/Deputy_saves_choking_newborn_s_life_in_d_0_7517707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deputy saves choking newborn's life in dramatic video" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after stopping speeding vehicle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:13AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New dramatic footage shows the moment a South Carolina deputy stepped in to save a newborn's life after choking on milk.</p><p>The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office posted video to their Facebook page of heroic moment. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/r-kelly-arrested-in-chicago-on-federal-sex-trafficking-charges-reports-say" title="R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges" data-articleId="417733304" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/What_to_make_of_the_new_sex_crime_charge_0_7517480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Attorney Karen Conti provides analysis on the latest charges levied against R. Kelly and their legal implications." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gretchen Andsager </span>, <span class="author">Nic Flosi</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on federal sex crime charges, authorities said.</p><p>The R&B singer has been indicted on 13 counts by a Chicago grand jury for child pornography production and receipt of child pornography, and obstruction of justice.</p><p>U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said Kelly was taken into custody about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 