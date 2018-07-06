Tampa teenager dies from fireworks accident

- A Tampa teenager passed away from his injuries after a firework exploded in his hand, police said.

On Thursday night, the 16-year-old, later identified as Joseph M. King, was hanging out with other kids, playing with fireworks in the 4200 block of Osborne Avenue East, according to the Tampa Police Department.

He tried to deploy the firework 'mortar' round by holding the firing tube, but it unexpectedly exploded, injuring his left hand and chest cavity.

When officers arrived, they said good Samaritans were trying to help King. He was transported to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition, but passed away just after midnight.

Deputies in Polk County say a similar situation unfolded there, too -- and was caught on video. A Lakeland man was hospitalized with injuries to his hand, and the force of the blast even damaged his heart.