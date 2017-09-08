Some Floridians not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma

It seems like no matter where you live in Florida, there's a chance Hurricane Irma could come your way. But many people are staying put -- for a variety of reasons.

As millions of Floridians evacuate, some people, like Miami native Ana Delgado, are determined to ride it out.

“I'm not going to lie to you, when we got the hurricane warning late last night I did get nervous,” Delgado said.

Delgado says most of her neighbors have boarded up their homes and gotten out of harm's way. She has impact resistant windows.

“It's almost haunting. I'm outside the porch right now and I don't see anybody,” Delgado said.

On the west coast of Florida, Fort Myers resident Jonathan Namath is staying put.

“It's just one of those things -- I want to be there to help. I saw what happened in Houston and to me if I evacuated and there was no way to get back in immediately it would eat at me,” Namath said.

Across the Caloosahatchee River in the city of Cape Coral, the mother of FOX4’s Alex Boyer is reluctantly staying put. She had knee replacement surgery two weeks ago, making it difficult to travel. Alex’s uncle came over to put up storm shutters and will weather the storm with her.

“I feel a little bit better, this was major surgery, you're in extreme amounts of pain because you're trying to recuperate,” Odette Boyer said. “We have our provisions and that was difficult to get even a week ago, I think because of everything that happened in Texas, people were a lot more panicked.”

Meanwhile, Namath is asking Texans to say a little prayer for his home state.

“We know you're in Dallas and you didn't get the full brunt of Harvey, but we were thinking about everybody in Texas and keep us in your thoughts and hopefully everything will come through.”