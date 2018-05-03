Rose McGowan drug possession case in Loudoun County going to grand jury

Rose McGowan in her booking photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office). Rose McGowan in her booking photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 (Loudoun County Sheriff's Office).

- The drug possession charge against Rose McGowan in Loudoun County will go to a grand jury after a judge ruled there was probable cause on Thursday.

The actress was charged with drug possession when authorities said they found cocaine inside a wallet she left behind at Dulles International Airport in January 2017. A warrant for McGowan's arrest was issued in October and she turned herself in to authorities in November.

McGowan has suggested the drugs may have been planted by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who became a focal point in the #MeToo movement.

McGowan was among the first actresses to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault. Weinstein has denied rape allegations. McGowan and others say Weinstein aggressively sought to discredit his accusers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.