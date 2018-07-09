Family: Woman on oxygen dies after power cut off to her home

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- The family of a New Jersey woman who relied on electric-powered oxygen to breathe says she died after New Jersey's largest utility cut off service at her house.

Desiree Washington says her 68-year-old mother died Thursday, hours after Public Service Enterprise Group cut power because she owed money on her account.

Linda Daniels had congestive heart failure. PSEG says they cut off power because of a lack of payments over several months and that they made repeated efforts to contact Daniels.

But Washington says $500 was paid to the utility two days before the power was shut off. PSEG did not say whether they received that payment.

PSEG claims it wasn't aware of the woman's medical issues. Washington disputes that.

PSEG is conducting an investigation, and Newark Police also are investigating.