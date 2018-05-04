Mother pleads guilty to trading young daughters for sex and cash

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother accused of trading her two daughters, ages 5 and 6, for sex and cash has pled guilty Friday.

Investigators said last year, the little girls told their guardians about how their mother, 25-year-old Morgan Summerlin, would take them to men's homes to be molested and raped.

The men would pay them and Summerlin would take their money.

The Fulton County District Attorney said Summerlin pled guilty to rape and trafficking a person for sexual servitude along with cruelty to children.

A judge will sentence her she next month.

