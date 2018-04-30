Miami police search for suspect caught on video trying to attack woman
MIAMI, Fla. - Miami police are searching for a dangerous criminal they say was caught on video trying to attack a woman.
Police tell WSVN 34-year-old Tavares Anthony Canty tried to kidnap a woman in her home in the Little Haiti neighborhood.
She was able to get away, but police say he sexually assaulted another woman in the same area a short time later.
Police believe Canty is armed and dangerous, and a $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone with information should call the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
UPDATE: The video below is of Tavares Anthony Canty who is wanted for attempted kidnapping & a sexual assault case that occurred the early morning of April 26, 2018 in #littlehaiti @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/DUsbwwsMRx— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 30, 2018