Man found guilty on 214 counts of animal cruelty

- A Polk County man accused of starving and abusing dozens of dogs has been found guilty.

Devechio Rowland was arrested last August.

Polk County Police chief said Rowland is responsible for the mistreatment of dozens of animals.

They were found at two different locations.

He was found guilty on 214 counts of animal cruelty, 107 of those were felony dogfighting charges.

Rowland will be sentenced next month.

RELATED: Man arrested after police find more than 100 dogs chained to trees