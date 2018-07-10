Police: Delaware family of 5 found fatally shot in murder-suicide

Police are investigating after five people, including three children, were found shot to death inside a Delaware home Monday night. Police are investigating after five people, including three children, were found shot to death inside a Delaware home Monday night.

- Authorities identified members of a family of five found fatally shot at a home in Delaware and have ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

READ MORE: Family of 5 found dead inside Delaware home ID'd

Officers responded to the home on the 2700 block of Ferris Road shortly before 8 p.m. Monday.

The deceased have been identified as 42-year-old Matthew Edwards, 41-year-old Julie Burton Edwards and their children, Jacob, Brinley and Paxton—all under the age of 8.

The bodies were turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science and their deaths were ruled murder and suicide by gunshot. According to police, Matthew Edwards sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A neighbor, who asked not to appear on camera, says Matthew Edwards approached Sunday afternoon complaining of problems at work and home.

"Lost his job recently. He had to relocate to Virginia and remain there for months at a time—not come home. He said he and his wife were having a little bit of marital problems," the neighbor told FOX 29.

Records show Matthew Edwards bought the 2-story house—built in the 30s—in 2006. Neighbors say he lived alone until his marriage and the arrival of his children.

Julie Edwards’ social media profile suggest she was a dedicated mother involved in charitable efforts for the disabled.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.