Elon Musk offers help for soccer team trapped in Thailand cave

- Business magnate Elon Musk is sending engineers from two of his companies to help the 12 children and their soccer coach trapped in a Thailand cave for almost two weeks now.

The boys, between the ages of 11 and 16, are stuck in a partially flooded cave with their 25-year-old coach since June 23.

"SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt," Musk tweeted. "There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person."

Looks like 1st bit of water is close enough to entrance to be pumped out. 2nd & 3rd would need battery packs, air pumps & tubes. If depth of 2nd is accurate, would need ~0.5 bar tube pressure. Prob need to enter tube, zip up & then transit. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018

In addition, Musk tweeted ideas to help rescue the group from the Tham Luang complex, in northern Thailand.

Read more at FOXNEWS.COM.