AG Jeff Sessions, ICE Director Thomas Homan in California to discuss immigration enforcement

- Attorney General Jeff Sessions scheduled a hold a news conference Monday afternoon in San Diego to discuss immigration enforcement. He'll be joined by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan.

No other details were released.

Sessions' visit comes about a week after hundreds of Central American migrants traveled to the U.S. border seeking asylum following a month-long caravan.

President Donald Trump and Cabinet members have tracked the caravan and called it proof that more must be done to secure the border with Mexico, including building a wall.

Sessions called the caravan "a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system," pledging to send more immigration judges to the border to resolve cases if needed.