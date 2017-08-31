Officer tells woman during traffic stop: 'We only kill black people, right?'

- Dash-cam video caught a Cobb County police officer making racial comments during a 2016 traffic stop involving a woman afraid to move her hands. Now, the Cobb County Police Chief says he plans to fire Lt. Greg Abbott for his comments.

"Remember, we only kill black people. We only kill black people, right?" the officer is heard saying to the woman in the video. The incident occurred on July 16, 2016.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register says that once the comments recorded on the video were confirmed, the officer was immediately placed on administrative duties, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Cobb County officials held a press conference on Thursday to address the video and confirmed the identity of the police officer in the video as Lt. Greg Abbott.

"No matter what the context, statements like these are unacceptable and are not indicative of the type of culture we are trying to facilitate here in the police department, as well as within the county," Chief Register said.

Register said that the video is of a DUI stop and that the woman was hesitant to put her hands down to gather her cell phone because she was afraid she would get shot. There was also a man in the car.

"I have seen the video and obviously have great concerns. I find the comments on the video repugnant and offensive beyond measure. I have personally spoken with Mrs. Deane Bonner of the Cobb NAACP and Ben Williams, chairman of the Cobb chapter of the SCLC and expressed my deep disappointment about this behavior. I have been assured that we will take quick and decisive action," said Chairman Mike Boyce.