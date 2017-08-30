Metrobus passenger who threw cup of urine on bus driver arrested, police say

- A woman who threw a cup full of urine at a Metrobus driver in Washington D.C. has been arrested, according to authorities.

Metro Transit police said 38-year-old Opal Brown of Southeast D.C. was taken into custody on Wednesday at the L’Enfant Plaza Metro Station.

Officials said Brown was exiting a bus near Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road in Northeast D.C. at about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday when the incident occurred.

Metro said the bus operator told Brown to, “Have a nice day.” Brown responded, according to Metro, by saying, “Are you talking to me?”

Authorities said Brown then doused the driver with urine that was being contained in a purple cup. Metro Transit Police also have video of Brown urinating into the cup on the bus before tossing it at the driver.

(Watch the full surveillance video below. App users: Click here to watch)

The driver of the bus was taken to the hospital to be decontaminated and was expected to be okay.

Police say Brown has admitted to the crime. In a post on Brown’s Facebook page, she apparently wrote, "OK YALL KNOW IT WAS ME WHO DID THE BAD STUFF TO THE METRO OPERATOR!!! BUT I WANT TO APOLOGIZE TO HER BUT METRO OWE ME AND SHR WAS BEING VERY RUDE. SO AT 2:40 AM I WALKED UP TO THE POLICE THAT WAS AT BENCO SND CONFESSED TO IT CUZ IT WAS ON MY HEART ALL DAY. BUT ANYWHO TRANSIT CAME. AND THEY WERE REALLY COOL I ALMOST FELT LIKE A CELEBRITY. IT TOOK ALL OF 20 MINUTES JUST GOTTA GO TO COURT FOR THE SIMPLE ASULT.”

FOX 5 attempted to speak to Brown on Wednesday, but she was not at home. Brown was officially arrested at noon on Wednesday. We are told the reason she was not arrested earlier in the morning was due to a warrant not being issued at the time.

Brown will be held overnight and she is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.