Police officer wounded in stabbing at Bishop International Airport in Flint

- The investigation of the stabbing of a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. Wednesday morning continues.

The law enforcement officer was stabbed in the neck around 9:45 a.m. He was initially in critical condition but his condition is improving, and he's now listed in stable condition. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw has identified the officer as Lt. Jeff Neville with the Bishop International Airport police.

One person is in custody and nobody else is believed to have been involved in the attack. The airport is currently closed until further notice.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said. "I said they need to get him a towel."

Our parent company FOX News had earlier reported the stabbing is being investigated as a possible act of terror. The FBI says it is aware of reports that the attacked "made statements" before attacking the officer, but says it's too soon to determine the nature of the alleged statements.

Shaw says "everything is on the table" as far as motive is concerned but cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

Here is the full statement from the FBI:

"This morning, law enforcement officers from a number of organizations including the FBI’s office in Flint, Mich., responded to Flint’s Bishop International Airport after receiving the report of a stabbing of an airport police officer who is presently considered to be in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at the airport and is currently being questioned by law enforcement officers.

The FBI, with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, is jointly investigating this incident to determine the nature and motive for the attack. We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism.

Based on the information that we have at this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident. We currently have no specific, credible information that there is a threat to the Flint community.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the FBI’s Detroit Field Office at 313-965-2323 or at tips.fbi.gov."

An airport official wrote on social media that nobody else had been injured. The airport is closed until further notice. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for flight information.

Meanwhile, Flint officials say they have stationed police officers around City Hall out of caution. Mayor Karen Weaver said in a release Wednesday "the situation is under control" but officials sought to take "extra precautions." The municipal building remains open.

Flint is about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report