Tensions rising as Bill Cosby jury doesn't reach verdict

Wednesday: Bill Cosby gave a thumbs-up after arriving for the start of Day 3 of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

- After three days, the jury in entertainer Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Norristown has been unable to reach a verdict on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Deliberations are set to resume Thursday morning.

So as deliberations in Cosby's trial continue into a fourth day, nerves are frayed, patience is shot and no one is certain when it will all end.

Jurors will return, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.

Some jurors appeared angry and even the judge has sounded exasperated at times.

The sequestered jury has been at it for more than 27 hours since getting the case Monday.

They've paused a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby's decade-old admissions that he fondled accuser Andrea Constand after giving her pills at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

