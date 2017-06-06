Sacrifices remembered 73 years after D-Day

Seventy-three years ago today the Allies turned the tide of World War II in Europe, storming the beaches of Normandy, France.

About 156,000 American, British and Canadian forces faced heavily fortified German positions. They had made a dangerous decision crossing from England.

An estimated 4,000 people died on June 6, 1944.

It took more months of bloody fighting before Germany surrendered.

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans will help commemorate the 73rd anniversary of D-Day with a morning ceremony.

LINK: nationalww2museum.org