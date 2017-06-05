Neighbor kills man trying to drown twin children, police say

- An Oklahoma man who was trying to drown his twin 3-month-old children was shot and killed by a neighbor Friday, police said.

City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that Leland Foster, 27, of Poteau, died from gunshot wounds after a 12-year-old girl ran from the home and alerted a neighbor for help.

Bratcher said the neighbor, identified as Cash Freeman, told police he went to the home armed with a handgun and shot Foster twice after seeing him holding the infants under water in a bathtub while threatening the children’s mother with a knife.

According to KFOR-TV, Freeman shot Foster twice in the back.

Bratcher said the children were taken to the hospitalized in stable condition and the neighbor was questioned and released by police.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com