Brother accused in attempted murder of 7-year-old sister

- A mother called police to report her son stole her car and that led to a grim discovery. She found her 7-year-old unconscious in her home.

The girl's 18-year-old brother, Simere Alford, is facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault, attempted murder and theft. Police say the brother went to the 35th Police District where he got into a police cruiser and got locked inside. Authorities believe that was his attempt to turn himself in.

18yr old Simere Alford accused of trying to kill sister. 7yr old found unconscious in home w/plastic bag on face pic.twitter.com/E2VqiN3Bj2 — Dawn Timmeney (@DawnFox29) May 31, 2017

Authorities say the ordeal started between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. That’s when the mother called to report her 18-year-old son had stolen her Mitsubishi SUV from her home in the 5500 block of N. American Street.

Police asked for the registration so she went inside to the basement and found her 7-year-old daughter unconscious with a bag over her head.

The mother carried the girl out, screaming. Police did CPR on the front lawn and took her in their car to the hospital. She is currently in extremely critical condition.

There were several plastic bags on the floor where the little girl was found.

The SUV was found just a few blocks away at 3rd and Champlost streets. It had been crashed into several parked cars in the area.