Trump at Arlington cemetery for first Memorial Day as president

- President Donald Trump is about to make his first Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.

The annual National Memorial Day Observance to honor America's fallen service members was scheduled for 11am. The Presidential Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony will be at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

President Trump will speak and lay a wreath at the final resting place for many U.S. military members and others who have served the country. That'll be followed by the Defense Department's observance program in Arlington's Memorial Amphitheater.

President Trump was already thanking the men and women who died in service to the United States.

Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving. Thank you, God bless your families & God bless the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

I look forward to paying my respects to our brave men and women on this Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery later this morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Trump previewed the address Saturday before he flew home from Italy, the final stop on his first trip abroad since taking office.

He addressed U.S. service members stationed at a naval base in Sicily as "warriors of freedom" and the "patriots who keep the fires of liberty burning."

Trump also noted his desire to boost spending on the military, and as commander in chief pledged his "complete and unshakeable support" to the men and women in uniform.