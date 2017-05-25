Arrest warrant issued for suspect in assault of disabled man

- Authorities in Chester County have issued a warrant for the man accused of punching a man with cerebral palsy in the face outside of a 7-Eleven in West Chester.

A warrant was issued for Barry Baker's arrest after authorities say he violated his probation/parole.

According to the District Attorney's Office Baker also failed to appear for a domestic relations matter Thursday in Chester County, and the Domestic Relations Department has issued and an additional warrant.

Baker's attorney was advised of the warrant.

The warrant comes after Baker was charged this week after police say Baker and his friends were at a 7-Eleven, when the 22-year-old male victim drove into the parking lot and parked his car.

The victim then got out of his car and walked into the store. While inside surveillance video showed Baker mocking how the victim walked. When the victim came back out, Baker continued to mock the victim, imitating how he moved.

The victim stopped and stood in front of his car, when authorities say Baker punched the victim directly in the face, without warning.

Baker left the scene as the victim placed his hand over his face where he was punched.

Bail was set and posted at 10% of $25,000.

The West Chester Police Department is working with several other agencies to take Baker into custody. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-696-2700.

"The defendant should turn himself in immediately to address these warrants. We will not quit until we find him," District Attorney Tom Hogan said in a statement.