Jetliner aborts takeoff from Newark Airport due to engine fire

- A United Airlines jet aborted takeoff from Newark Liberty International Airport Tuesday night because flames were seen shooting from one of its engines, several officials said.

"During taxiing of United flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco, the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft," United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said in a statement. "We have received early reports of an ankle injury."

Some passengers tweeted video from the airport's grounds, saying they evacuated the jetliner via the inflatable slides.

The Port Authority temporarily shut down the airport while emergency crews responded to the Boeing 757 aircraft.

In a statement, the FAA said it will investigate.

#EWR has reopened after earlier incident of plane with apparent engine fire. Reports of 5 minor injuries. Expect delays remainder of night. — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) May 24, 2017

Dad was on this @united flight, internal engine failure--Newark airport shut down. Had to slide down inflatable exit ramp. @CNN @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/zoQXUovlF3 — Hersh (@HershSolanki) May 24, 2017