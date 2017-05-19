Owner of vehicle in Pasco hit-and-run arrested

- Troopers have made another arrest in a disturbing hit-and-run that was caught on surveillance video this week -- but it wasn't someone inside the vehicle. Samantha Henry, the registered owner of the gold Ford Expedition, is charged with filing a false police report.

Troopers say the woman reported the SUV stolen after the hit-and-run crash that injured a 14-year-old boy as he was biking home from school in Holiday.

The vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon, apparently abandoned in a heavily wooded area along U.S. 19 behind a Hyundai dealership.

The Florida Highway Patrol processed the vehicle for evidence and 20-year-old Christopher Try was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and reckless driving. Troopers were still looking for Kevin Wilson, 23, who is another person of interest in the case.

The SUV was seen on home surveillance video weaving erratically through the streets, plowing into a mailbox and a truck before hitting a teen who was biking home from school. The teen, amazingly, suffered only minor injuries, but was seen on video being tossed by the vehicle while bystanders tried to chase down the dangerous driver.