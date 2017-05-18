Sheriff's, CHP high-speed pursuit of stolen truck on LA freeways U.S. & World Sheriff's, CHP high-speed pursuit of stolen truck on LA freeways A suspect in an allegedly stolen Ford pickup lead LA Sheriffs deputies and units from the CHP on a high-speed, erratic chase on that began in Huntington Beach.

After racing north on the 405 and 605 freeways, the driver then turned around and headed south to the Buena Park area where the suspect in that chase has been taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Police used a PIT maneuver to bring the truck to a stop, and the suspect tried to flee, but he fell in the front yard of a home.

