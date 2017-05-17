Persons of interest identified in Pasco hit-and-run U.S. & World Persons of interest identified in Pasco hit-and-run Florida Highway Patrol troopers have identified two "persons of interest" in a hit-and-run that injured a 14-year-old boy and was caught on video in Pasco County this week.

Security cameras recorded the Expedition swerving along Moog Road in Holiday, hitting mailboxes, a parked pickup truck and eventually slamming into a teenager riding his bike home from school. The driver then speeds away while residents in the neighborhood tried to chase the vehicle down.

WATCH: Surveillance videos capture hit and run

Troopers said they want to talk to Christopher Try, 20, and Kevin Wilson, 23, and consider them "persons of interest" in the case.

FHP told FOX 13 the gold Ford Expedition seen weaving erratically through the streets was reported stolen by its owner in New Port Richey a day after the accident. It's unclear if troopers believe that story.

Johnny Walsh, Sr., whose son Johnny Walsh, Jr. is the teenager who was hit by the SUV, just wants someone to come forward.

"Why would you hit a human being or anything and don't stop?" he said Wednesday. "If it would have been a dog or bird, I would have stopped to see whether that animal or whatever was okay. This is a human being. Come on man, you got to get your act together, please."

The teenager jumped right up after being hit and miraculously did not suffer serious injury. "I thanked the Lord when I got up," Johnny Walsh, Jr. told FOX 13.

Troopers are searching for the vehicle with the Florida tag GYCT99.

Anyone with information on the persons of interest or the vehicle should contact the FHP by calling *FHP (*347) or 813-631-4020.