1-year-old found in bucket of water, rushed to hospital U.S. & World 1-year-old found in bucket of water, rushed to hospital Firefighters say a 1-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after being found submerged in a bucket of water.

- Firefighters say a 1-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after being found submerged in a bucket of water.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the little girl was found in a bucket of water in the backyard of a home near State Route 51 and Union Hills on Tuesday morning.

The child's parents were home at the time of the incident and the little girl has been transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

