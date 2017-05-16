Cosby says he doesn't expect to testify, suggests accusations fueled by racism

- Bill Cosby gave his first interview in more than two years to Sirius XM’s Michael Smerconish, and the 30-minute unedited chat aired during “The Michael Smerconish Program” on the POTUS channel Tuesday.

He said he doesn't expect to testify at his sexual assault trial and suggested that racism "could be" behind the scores of accusations against him.

Cosby also said he thinks the approximately 60 women who have accused him of sexual misconduct came forward only after earlier allegations raised a decade ago died down.

"The piling on, so to speak, is a way and certainly an impressive way to get public opinion to come to the other side," Cosby said.

Smerconish said he agreed to air more than an 82 minute uncut conversations between Cosby and his daughters -- Ensa and Erin -- in exchange for the interview, which a Cosby spokesman said was taped Monday.