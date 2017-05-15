Plane crashes in Bergen County, New Jersey

- A jet crashed into a building in Bergen County, New Jersey, Monday afternoon, an official said.

The Learjet Model 35 crashed on approach to Runway 1 at Teterboro Airport at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It hit a structure on Kero Road in Carlstadt at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Bergen County Police Department. That is less than a mile from the airport. Several buildings caught fire, according to Carlstadt Police.

Two crew members are dead, Carlstadt Police said. No one else was on board.

The jet was heading from Philadelphia International Airport to Teterboro, the FAA said. A team from the FAA was heading to the site to investigate.

Teterboro Airport has been closed and flight operations ceased, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.

Wind gusts of 30 mph were reported in the area at the time of the crash, but it is unknown if that was a factor.

Learjet Model 35 is a small business jet, which is crewed by a pilot and copilot and carries up to eight passengers.

