Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'

- (AP) -- In his first public remarks about his firing Tuesday of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump said the ousted FBI chief "was not doing a good job."

Trump briefly spoke to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday after a closed meeting with Russia's foreign minister. His remarks come as the White House is defending the decision to dismiss Comey. Administration officials have said the firing was not related to the investigation into possible contacts between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump was joined by Henry Kissinger, former secretary of state and national security adviser under President Richard Nixon.

