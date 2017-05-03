Real life 'Breaking Bad'? Ex-NM science teacher pleads guilty to making meth

- A former science teacher has pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine in New Mexico, the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

John Gose, 56, pleaded guilty Monday to four meth-related charges in a Las Cruces courtroom.

The real-life case draws parallels to the television show "Breaking Bad," about a cancer-stricken chemistry teacher in New Mexico who starts making meth.

Las Cruces police arrested Gose in October 2016 after a traffic stop. Paraphernalia, including chemicals, glassware and rubber tubing were reportedly discovered by officers.

