Activists hand out joints near U.S. Capitol on 4/20

- Marijuana activists are handing out at least 1,000 marijuana joints to members of Congress, congressional staffers, credentialed journalists and 21-or-older Capitol Hill workers with valid Congressional identification.

The event started at (high) noon on 4/20, and they will be on the corner of First Street and Constitution Avenue Northeast, on a bit of non-federal land.

As of 1:30 p.m. four individuals had been arrested by federal police. There is still no confirmation as to what they were arrested for

The man who got marijuana legalized in D.C., Adam Eidinger with DCMJ, says he will be out there handing the joints out on Capitol Hill.

“This is going to be distributed in pairs to members of congress, their staff, and support staff on Capitol Hill and any credentialed media,” explained Eidinger.

In January, the D.C. Cannabis Coalition gave away thousands of marijuana joints for free on Inauguration Day.

“We already did a free give away during the Inauguration for the general public, and more than 10,000 people came to DuPont Circle,” said Eidinger. “Over a three hour period we gave away as a community about 9,000 joints.”

Recreational marijuana is legal in the District of Columbia as a result of a ballot initiative that voters approved in 2014. Giving joints away for free is also legal, so anyone who participates in the action won't risk being arrested.