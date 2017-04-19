North Korea televises mock U.S. bombing musical U.S. & World North Korea televises mock U.S. bombing musical Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea not to test the resolve of the United States military.

Pence spoke from the deck of the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan in Japan. He said that the U.S. would bring an overwhelming and effective response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons by North Korea.

He pledged the Trump administration would put greater pressure on North Korea over its missile and nuclear programs.

That statement came about the same time North Korean television was showing footage of a bizarre musical.

The strange musical was unveiled to celebrate the birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung, the current leader’s grandfather. It featured a mock bombing of the U.S.

After the bombing, the video ended with a burning American flag superimposed over rows of white crosses in a cemetery.

North Korea continues to test both nuclear weapons and long-range missiles that might someday be able to reach the U.S. west coast or Alaska.