DC police officer allegedly paid teen for sex act, demanded money back at gunpoint [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Chukwuemeka Ekwonna U.S. & World DC police officer allegedly paid teen for sex act, demanded money back at gunpoint A D.C. police officer allegedly used social media to arrange a sex-for-cash meeting with a 15-year-old girl then demanded the money back from the teen at gunpoint.

- A D.C. police officer allegedly used social media to arrange a sex-for-cash meeting with a 15-year-old girl then demanded the money back from the teen at gunpoint.

Twenty-seven-year-old Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department, was arrested Thursday night at his Glenn Dale, Maryland home. Ekwonna faces several charges, including second-degree assault, armed robbery, and prostitution, connected to the alleged incident that is said to have occurred in January of this year.

Investigators say Ekwonna met the teen through the social media app,"Tagged" and that the teen agreed to meet with him in person to engage in sexual activity in exchange for money. On January 9th, the two met outside this apartment complex on Old Stage road in Glen Burnie, Maryland where the victim says she got into his car.

According to the charging document, the two had sex and the officer paid the teen 80 dollars. But when she tried to get out of the car police say the victim found the doors locked.

The officer then produced a gun and demanded the money back. The teen told police she gave the money back to Ekwonna and exited the vehicle.

The Department of Social Services alerted the Department of Homeland Security's human trafficking task force after learning of the alleged incident. DHS then notified the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Marc Limansky with Anne Arundel County police says detectives only learned of the incident after the teen went looking for help.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Ekwonna has been with them for 14 months and was assigned to the Second District. His police powers had been revoked and he was placed in a "non-contact" status. On Friday, D.C. police announced Ekwonna was fired from the department.

Ekwonna and his father once worked together at the D.C. Department of Corrections. They were sued by an inmate for allegedly using excessive force at the central treatment facility in August of 2013, according to officials. The case was settled in February when the District agreed to pay the man $20,000.

Police say the girl was acting on her own and was not a victim of human trafficking. She is currently not under any criminal investigation related to the case.

Ekwonna was denied bond Friday during a bond hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732; or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.