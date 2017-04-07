Employee accidentally shoots self at NRA headquarters

- Police said a National Rifle Association employee accidentally shot himself during firearms training Thursday afternoon.

The 46-year-old employee was at the NRA National Firearms Museum’s range participating in the training when his pistol accidentally discharged as he holstered his weapon, according to Fairfax County police. He suffered a minor wound to the lower body and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

After police consulted with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, no charges are expected, police said.