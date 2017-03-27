Border Patrol finds $54k hidden inside tortilla dough

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Mar 27 2017 11:54AM CDT

Updated:Mar 27 2017 01:25PM CDT

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Border Patrol says they arrested a man and found $54,000 hidden inside tortilla dough at the Port of San Luis.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the 54-year-old Mexican man was arrested after the cash was found hidden inside the tortilla dough in an ice chest in the back of his van.

In total, two packages of $54,000 were found inside multiple bags of tortilla dough.

The suspect and vehicle were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

 


