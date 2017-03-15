Local mom saves son before dying of cancer U.S. & World Williamstown mom saves son before dying of cancer A devoted mom and loving wife saved her son before dying from cancer.

"Who's that? You and Mommy," said Max Janofsky as he flipped through a photo album with his 4-year-old daughter Avery.

"I don’t want her to forget her mommy,” he said. They were on the way to becoming a family of four. But now , his wife Danielle is gone and his newborn son Jake is in NICU at the University of Pennsylvania struggling to hold on.

"His lungs just can't catch up at this point. He’s on an ventilator," said Max. What happened to this beautiful family is heartbreaking.

It started two years ago, when 30-year-old Danielle had a mole removed. It was melanoma. Max said doctors told her she was good to go. But a year later she found a lump in her breast and the aggressive cancer had spread throughout her body. Danielle was 6 months pregnant with her son Jake at the time.

"When she was officially diagnosed with a metastasized melanoma was February 9th and she passed away February 27th,” said Max. Before she passed away, Danielle made the decision to let go so she could save her son.

"When they did the C-section they didn't think she was going to survive so that was her decision at that point," he said. She died three days later.

"For me it's a complete shock. Just not having her there anymore," said Max. The couple had been married five years and had started building their dream home for their extended family. Max is a K-9 officer with Monroe Township Police and an Army veteran. He has support from them and from his family but his sole concern is this blue-eyed beauty.

"She gets upset sometimes. We talk about her mom, look at pictures and it gets her happy again," he said of his daughter Avery.

Neighbors set up a GoFundMe page to help with the children's education. But all Max can think of now is the loss of his love who was always happy and strong until the end.

"It never goes away you just day by day learn to deal with it, live with it and cope. It just doesn't go away," he said.

The Fraternal Order of Police is accepting monetary donations for Max and his children. Mail contributions to:

FOP lodge 125

125 Virginia Ave

Williamstown NJ 08094

Attn: Max Janofsky