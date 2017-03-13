Spicer ambushed by woman in Apple Store

Photo via FOX News
Photo via FOX News
By: FOX News

Posted:Mar 13 2017 09:33AM CDT

Updated:Mar 14 2017 12:01PM CDT

(FOX NEWS) - A woman questioned White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday in an Apple Store, asking him what it is like working for a “fascist.”

Shree Chauhan posted a video of the encounter on social media over the weekend. In the video she is heard asking Sean Spicer if he “helped with the Russia stuff.”

Spicer responded to Chauhan by saying “we have a great country.”

The viral Periscope video showed the woman asking how Spicer felt “about destroying our country.”

Read more at FOXNews.com.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories