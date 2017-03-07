Train hits bus in Mississippi; 3 dead, dozens injured

Posted:Mar 07 2017 03:21PM CST

Updated:Mar 07 2017 03:53PM CST

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A train has collided with a charter bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, causing at least three deaths and multiple injuries.

Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel says emergency responders were still removing injured people from the bus more than 30 minutes after the crash Tuesday.

Creel says a CSX train headed eastbound hit the bus at a crossing in downtown Biloxi just before 2:15 p.m., pushing the bus about 300 feet down the tracks.

He says a nearby hospital is setting up a triage unit at the site to treat the injured.

Creel says as many as 50 people were on the bus from Austin. He said there are deaths and injuries, but he could not immediately quantify them. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller later said three people were killed in the accident.

Charter buses often carry patrons to casinos in Biloxi, but Creel says he doesn't know where this bus was headed.


