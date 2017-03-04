Kid vandals, ages 7 to 11, raid San Pedro day care, cause $25k in damage U.S. & World Kid vandals, ages 7 to 11, raid San Pedro day care, cause $25k in damage A group of children broke into a San Pedro Child Development Center and vandalized the facility, leaving behind $25,000 worth in damages.

Authorities said the kids ranged in age from 7 to 11.

The center had to call a hazmat team to clean out the center and threw out most of its possessions, including toys, diapers, formula, food and other supplies. The school had to be shuttered for a week, leaving parents without childcare.

Authorities charged five children with the extensive vandalism.

