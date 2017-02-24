VIDEO: Man witnesses shooting of two DC police officers, suspect U.S. & World VIDEO: Man witnesses shooting of two DC police officers, suspect A man who witnessed the police-involved shooting that left two D.C. officers injured and the suspect dead is talking to FOX 5 about what he saw.

- A man who witnessed the police-involved shooting that left two D.C. officers injured and the suspect dead is talking to FOX 5 about what he saw. Darren Watson recorded part of what happened on his cell phone, capturing the moments after the two officers were shot by the suspect at Holbrook and Morse Streets NE at around 10:40 p.m.

He says he first saw the suspect walking down the street quickly and then watched as an officer got out of an unmarked car and approached him.

“The (suspect) knew he was after him,” Watson said. “So the guy started running.”

He says the suspect right ran into the unmarked car and then got in a struggle with the officer chasing him and another officer.

“He was fighting back and was told to stop resisting,” Watson said.

He says that’s when the suspect shot the officers and when he started recording on his cell phone. In his video, you can hear three gun shots which Watson believes came from police returning fire on the suspect. One of the officers falls to the ground and immediately, multiple officers run toward the scene.

In a live interview on FOX 5 Friday morning, Acting D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that the prognosis for both officers involved in the shooting is "excellent."

He says D.C.'s Crime Suppression Team was already in the area because gunshots had been reported earlier in the evening Thursday. He said the interaction between the suspect and the officers that led up to the shooting is still being investigated.



RELATED STORIES:

Two officers shot in northeast DC in stable condition, one suspect dead

Newsham: 'Excellent' prognosis for officers wounded in shooting

Ward 8 violence: 3 shootings in two hours on another violent night in SE DC

