Hero Green Beret's body returns home U.S. & World Hero Green Beret's body returns home Passengers on a flight into Raleigh, North Carolina were left in tears as they witnessed a heartbreaking moment for a military family. They were asked to let someone off of the plane first. The casket containing the body of Green Beret Warrant Officer Shawn Thomas was brought out of the plane to an honor guard.

His widow, T.J. Thomas and other family members were given a moment to touch the casket and grieve. Besides his wife, Thomas left behind 4 children.

He was on deployment with 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group. They are in Africa to help train the local population in countering the spread of terrorist groups. He died in an accident.

He was posthumously awarded a Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal for his work. He was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.